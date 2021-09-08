Brokerages Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $725.34 Million

Brokerages expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to post $725.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $728.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $721.61 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $673.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 527,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2,747.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 6.3% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.