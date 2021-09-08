Brokerages Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to post $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

PRGO stock traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.51. 165,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,233. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,296,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,154,000 after acquiring an additional 104,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,186,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after acquiring an additional 178,604 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25.1% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,975,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,439,000 after acquiring an additional 596,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,922,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,996,000 after acquiring an additional 109,731 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

