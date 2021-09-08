Brokerages Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Post $0.71 EPS

Brokerages expect that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. SJW Group reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJW shares. Barclays assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SJW Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SJW Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in SJW Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 222,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW opened at $69.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

