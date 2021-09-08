Brokerages Anticipate Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 248.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,501,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,898,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,766,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3,017.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,454,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,521,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,017 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 6,469.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,097,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.29. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.12.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

