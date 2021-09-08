Brokerages Expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.44 Million

Analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will announce sales of $21.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.77 million and the lowest is $21.10 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $21.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $86.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $87.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $86.75 million, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $87.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

CHMG stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $40,812.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $68,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,895 shares of company stock worth $180,474. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1,313.9% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after buying an additional 320,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

