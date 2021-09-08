Brokerages Expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.64 Million

Equities analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to announce sales of $376.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $378.96 million and the lowest is $375.40 million. Conn’s reported sales of $334.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Conn’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CONN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Conn’s stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $719.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80.

In other news, Director Norman Miller sold 52,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $1,345,434.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $44,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,183 shares of company stock worth $2,435,167. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Conn’s by 399.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 55.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.