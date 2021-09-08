Brokerages Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Core Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLB shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after buying an additional 29,875 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $264,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

