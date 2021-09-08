Brokerages Expect Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Douglas Dynamics.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $157.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE PLOW traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.80. 122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,883. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $868.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 0.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 75,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

