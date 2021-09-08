Brokerages Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.32. HealthEquity posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $463,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,313.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,635 shares of company stock worth $3,121,958. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 200.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HQY traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.37. 10,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,681. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,073.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

