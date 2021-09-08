Brokerages Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to Announce -$0.47 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will announce ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.54). Oak Street Health reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 213.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $6,056,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48 shares in the company, valued at $2,657.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,087,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,067,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 944,230 shares of company stock worth $53,074,517 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 61.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 52,248 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 447.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 158.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 913,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,530,000 after buying an additional 560,536 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,611,000 after buying an additional 184,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. 1,681,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.