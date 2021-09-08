Brokerages Expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will announce sales of $282.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $359.00 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $135.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.94 million.

TALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 93,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $1,593,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,124,547 shares of company stock worth $54,206,176 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 340.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

TALO stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.46. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

