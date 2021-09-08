Brokerages Expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Earnings of $6.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings of $6.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.00. The Boston Beer posted earnings of $6.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $18.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.59 to $18.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $22.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.61 to $25.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Boston Beer.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,034.06.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.74, for a total value of $2,594,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $22,623,100. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $558.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.75. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $551.47 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $743.65 and its 200-day moving average is $983.50.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.