Brokerages Set Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Target Price at GBX 8,450

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

CRDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,600 ($99.29) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Croda International alerts:

CRDA traded down GBX 136 ($1.78) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 9,168 ($119.78). 143,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,986. The stock has a market cap of £12.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,447.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,290.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Croda International has a 12 month low of GBX 5,843.10 ($76.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,358 ($122.26).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 43.50 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

In related news, insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total transaction of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.