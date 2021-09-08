Brokerages Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) PT at C$30.30

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERO. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of Ero Copper stock traded down C$0.43 on Tuesday, hitting C$24.50. 159,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,941. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$17.24 and a 12-month high of C$29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.65.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$148.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.3000001 EPS for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.