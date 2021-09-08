Brokerages Set Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target at $39.27

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.75 on Friday. FOX has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FOX will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

