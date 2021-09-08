Brokerages Set Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) PT at $60.63

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.63.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 762,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,313,000 after buying an additional 42,269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,142,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,081,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jabil by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Jabil by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL opened at $62.71 on Friday. Jabil has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.82.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

