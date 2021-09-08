Brokerages Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Target Price at $23.60

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after buying an additional 1,506,640 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,006,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 371.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,054,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after acquiring an additional 830,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 737,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 128.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.