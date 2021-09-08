Brokerages Set Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Target Price at $60.00

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MONRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of MONRF opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.12. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.44.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

