Brokerages Set Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) PT at $15.97

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.97.

Several research firms have recently commented on PUBGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays set a $15.97 price target on Publicis Groupe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $15.97 price target on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.97 price target on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $16.59. 21,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,349. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.9412 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

