Brokerages Set RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Price Target at €54.66

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €54.66 ($64.31).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTL shares. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on RTL Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on RTL Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

