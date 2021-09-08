Brokerages Set RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Price Target at €54.66

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €54.66 ($64.31).

RTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on RTL Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on RTL Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on RTL Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

