Brokerages Set Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target at $23.55

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 823,621 shares of company stock worth $9,214,566 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKLZ stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,223,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,905,047. Skillz has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. Analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

