Brokers Offer Predictions for Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $6.78 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.17. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 632,079 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 501,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,855,000 after acquiring an additional 339,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

