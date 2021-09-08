Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Given New $146.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $146.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.56.

BRKS stock opened at $90.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day moving average of $90.38.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. Equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

