BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Stock Price Down 1.2%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.53. 485,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,471,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 million, a PE ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BSQUARE by 5,353.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 93,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BSQUARE in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BSQUARE by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE in the first quarter valued at $139,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

