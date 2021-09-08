Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings. Burning Rock Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Burning Rock Biotech.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNR. CICC Research began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,582,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,444,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 7,786.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 688,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 679,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNR stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of -2.13. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $39.75.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

