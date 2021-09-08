BYTE Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 15th (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

BYTE Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BYTSU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 15th. BYTE Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of BYTE Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00. BYTE Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYTSU. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,250,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,965,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,500,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,000,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $12,000,000.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

