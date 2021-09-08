Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Get Calyxt alerts:

CLXT traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. 76,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,192. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $150.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 127.64% and a negative net margin of 106.37%. The business had revenue of $11.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Calyxt will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Koschak bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Carr bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Calyxt in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 158.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calyxt (CLXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.