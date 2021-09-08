Camellia Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 44 (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON CAM opened at GBX 6,400 ($83.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £176.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,745.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,923.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Camellia has a 1-year low of GBX 6,300 ($82.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,725 ($100.93).
Camellia Company Profile
