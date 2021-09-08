Camellia Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 44 (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CAM opened at GBX 6,400 ($83.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £176.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,745.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,923.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Camellia has a 1-year low of GBX 6,300 ($82.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,725 ($100.93).

Get Camellia alerts:

Camellia Company Profile

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as livestock grazing activities.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.