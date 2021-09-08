Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 115,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,228,143 shares.The stock last traded at $38.84 and had previously closed at $40.31.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.72.
The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,841,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $54,394,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)
Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.
