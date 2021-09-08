Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 115,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,228,143 shares.The stock last traded at $38.84 and had previously closed at $40.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.72.

The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,841,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $54,394,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

