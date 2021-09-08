Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to C$170.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$158.00 to C$170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.06.

CNI opened at $122.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after buying an additional 991,313 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,894,000 after buying an additional 165,358 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

