Canal Insurance CO Acquires New Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Shares of OGN stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,571. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.47. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.