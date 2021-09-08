Canal Insurance CO Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Canal Insurance CO lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,750 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.1% of Canal Insurance CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.66. The company had a trading volume of 302,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,038,785. The company has a market capitalization of $261.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.