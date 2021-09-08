Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $85.11. 26,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,747. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $96.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

