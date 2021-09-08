Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,342 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after buying an additional 2,149,030 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 51,612 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.54. 166,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,866. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $109.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

