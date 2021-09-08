Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Republic Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Republic Services by 147.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,619,000 after purchasing an additional 153,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,857,000 after buying an additional 26,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,046,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,140,000 after buying an additional 304,276 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,191. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $126.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

