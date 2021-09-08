Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in The Clorox by 4.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLX traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.28 and a 200 day moving average of $180.53. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

