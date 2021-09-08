Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 1.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 193,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,268,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

AMT stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,283. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $302.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.