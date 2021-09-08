Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

NYSE CCL opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

