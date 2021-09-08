Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Issues Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $202.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.11 and a 200-day moving average of $207.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $165.38 and a twelve month high of $229.18.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Casey’s General Stores worth $23,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.09.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

