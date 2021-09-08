Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Issues Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $202.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.11 and a 200-day moving average of $207.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $165.38 and a twelve month high of $229.18.
In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.09.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
