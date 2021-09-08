Casper Price Down 2.8% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Casper has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $166.38 million and approximately $96.61 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00059144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00125891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.22 or 0.00176737 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.11 or 0.07162392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,537.86 or 1.00033304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.07 or 0.00739589 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,330,389,114 coins and its circulating supply is 1,416,879,790 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

