Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lowered by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Shares of CAT traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.67. 133,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

