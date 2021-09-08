CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 86,317 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter valued at about $8,420,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter valued at about $2,010,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

