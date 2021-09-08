Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $87.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

CELH traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $87.16. 20,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,315. Celsius has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $88.90. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.43 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,022,000 after buying an additional 1,560,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,267,000 after buying an additional 1,191,768 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,818,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after buying an additional 197,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after buying an additional 15,457 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

