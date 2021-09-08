Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $6.76

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $7.22. Celularity shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 1,128 shares traded.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.53).

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

