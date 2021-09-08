Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.97.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,148. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Centene by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

