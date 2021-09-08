Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Down to $22.79

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.79, but opened at $21.99. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 14 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

