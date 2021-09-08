Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Centogene had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%.

Shares of Centogene stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $205.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of -2.15. Centogene has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTG. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centogene stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Centogene at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

