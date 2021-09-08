Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Centogene had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%.
CNTG opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of -2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centogene stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 213.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Centogene worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.
About Centogene
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.