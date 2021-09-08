Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Centogene had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%.

CNTG opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of -2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centogene stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 213.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Centogene worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centogene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

