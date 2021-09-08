CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Price Target Increased to GBX 220 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CNIC traded up GBX 1.87 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 104.87 ($1.37). 395,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 88.22. The company has a market cap of £263.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.48. CentralNic Group has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38).

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

In related news, insider Donald Baladasan sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total value of £160,050 ($209,106.35). Also, insider Max Royde bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,880 ($3,762.74).

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.