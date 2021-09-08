CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Price Target Increased to GBX 220 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CNIC traded up GBX 1.87 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 104.87 ($1.37). 395,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 88.22. The company has a market cap of £263.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.48. CentralNic Group has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38).

In related news, insider Donald Baladasan sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total value of £160,050 ($209,106.35). Also, insider Max Royde bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,880 ($3,762.74).

About CentralNic Group

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

